Miami County Fair to close with Christian concert

MIAMI COUNTY — For one week in August, the Miami County Fairgrounds is the place “Where Memories are Made,” and the Agricultural Society has announced an award-winning Christian artist will close out the week.

Grammy and American Music Award nominated Christian music artist Jeremy Camp will perform Thursday night on Aug. 20 at the stadium. Tickets will go on sale on May 1.

Miami County Agricultural Society President Nick Shellenberger said he’s excited to bring a Christian artist to the fairgrounds for “good family entertainment.”

“Christian music, for me personally, is what I enjoy, and it seems to work well in this area,” Shellenberger said Friday. “We are honored to get a guy like Jeremy Camp to perform.”

Shellenberger said by Thursday evening, the shows and sales are complete, and he hopes people will come out to the stadium and enjoy an evening of Christian music.

“It will be an evening for our entire county to enjoy after a week of hard work,” he said.

Camp holds the title for the most No. 1 songs for solo artist on Christian radio and streaming service charts and has had 40 No. 1 hit songs, four gold albums and one gold single that has been RIAA certified.

Camp, who was born in Lafayette, Ind., also has four ASCAP songwriter of the year awards as well and has recorded more than 325 million streaming hits.

Camp’s autobiography “I Still Believe” has been made into a movie based on his life and will be released in theaters on March 13.

Camp has toured the world, sharing his music in more than 36 countries, and his organization, Speaking Louder Ministries, has allowed him to travel to Brazil, Guatemala, Ukraine, Japan and Kyrgyzstan.

For continuous updates to the 2020 Miami County Fair, visit their website at www.miamicountyohiofair.com or follow them on Facebook.com/MiamiCountyFair.

Grammy and American Music Award nominated Christian music artist Jeremy Camp will perform Thursday night on Aug. 20 at the stadium. Tickets will go on sale on May 1. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_jeremycamp.jpg Grammy and American Music Award nominated Christian music artist Jeremy Camp will perform Thursday night on Aug. 20 at the stadium. Tickets will go on sale on May 1.

Award-winning artist Jeremy Camp to perform Aug. 20

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News; all rights reserved.