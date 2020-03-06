Puttin’ for a Purpose raises funds for Salvation Army

PIQUA — Puttin’ for a Purpose is a unique opportunity for area businesses to showcase their company and at the same time participate in a community-wide fundraiser for the Piqua Salvation Army. The Community Corporate Challenge — Puttin’ for a Purpose is a putt-putt tournament set to take place on Thursday, April 2 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall with a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. The putt-putt golf course consists of 18 holes, each unique in their own way, designed and built by local businesses and organizations.

The entry fee of $75 is for a two-person team. Following the tournament, all teams are invited to join in the 19th hole for refreshments and awards.

All proceeds will support the Piqua Salvation Army’s ongoing programs including the summer feeding program, personal needs pantry and disaster services.

The Lead sponsor is Hartzell Propeller Inc. and the Community sponsor is Upper Valley Medical Center/Premier Health. The Hole-in-One sponsor is Hemm’s Glass; and 19th hole sponsors are French Oil Machinery Company, 3 Joes, Thrivent Financial, and Unity National Bank.

F0r more information or for a registration form, contact Major Robert Kramer at 773-7563 or Jill Larger at 570-1517.