Troy woman serving country

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore C. Lee

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Bethany Dixon, from Troy, , assigned to Tactical Air Control Squadron 12, stands watch in the tactical air control center of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in support of Cobra Gold 20, on March 4. America Expeditionary Group-31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is participating in CG 20, the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Pacific Region and an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region.