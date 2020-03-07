Piqua Kiwanis Club Pancake Day celebrating 65th year

PIQUA — This year marks the 65th anniversary celebration of Kiwanis Club Pancake Day as a community event in Piqua.

The event, which began in 1955 at Greene Street United Methodist Church, was initially chaired by Dr. Kenneth Lyon. Pancakes were served by Aunt Jemima at the October 29 inaugural date event. In 1962, the armory became the new site of the event chaired by Lee VanDervort and Aunt Jemima again made an appearance to help with serving.

Walter Schumacher initiated the use of carousel pancake grills in 1963 and they have been used continuously over the years.

The club voted to move the annual Pancake Day to the Upper Valley JVS, now the Upper Valley Career Center, in 2007 where the event is still being held today.

The location of Kiwanis Pancake Day has changed since its inception, but the event still features all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, applesauce and a variety of drinks. Cost of tickets is $7 for adults and $3 for students 10 and under. This year’s event is Saturday, March 14, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Spencer Peltier at spencer.peltier@thrivent.com or Ben Zimmerman at ben@jamiesonandyannucci.com.

Proceeds from Pancake Day are used to provide activities for the youth of the Piqua Community. Piqua Kiwanis Club annually sponsors scholarships for graduating seniors from Piqua High School and Lehman Catholic High School, supplies plaques for the Piqua City Wide annual Spelling Bee, supports the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign, Piqua Civic Band, Piqua Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Banquet and supplies a church directory of Piqua churches for the Piqua area along with youth groups in each of the Piqua City Schools.

In addition, the club provides funds for Piqua Salvation Army Summer Lunch Program, Camp Courageous, purchases infant carriers in conjunction with the Troy Kiwanis Club to qualified new mothers at UVMC, sponsors the annual Piqua Halloween Parade along with sponsorship of Kiwanis youth groups at PHS, PJHS, Washington Primary, Springcreek Primary and Piqua Central Intermediate Schools.

The Kiwanis Club meets weekly on Wednesdays at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations for lunch must be made by Monday at noon prior to the meeting. For more information about Kiwanis Club, contact Gretchen Roeth at 778-0325 or e-mail groeth@woh.rr.com or e-mail piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com.