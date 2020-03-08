Area briefs

Spring break camp set

TROY — Girl Scouts of Western Ohio will offer a “Blast Off into Spring Break” camp for students in kindergarten through fifth grade who are not enrolled in Girl Scouts at The Rec, 11 N. Market St., Troy.

The dates will be April 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 10 from 9 am. to noon. Participants should bring a sack lunch each day.

Registration is due by March 27 and the cost is $25 per student. Financial aid assistance is available for those in need.

To register, visit gswo.org/getstarted or call (888) 350-5090.

For more information, contact Mikki Kennedy at (429) 225-3049 or mikkikennedy@gswo.org.

Powell invites ‘Hometown Hero’ nominations

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) invites the public to make “Hometown Hero” nominations to be special guests of Powell during Governor Mike DeWine’s “State of the State” address at noon March 31 in Columbus.

“We have incredible moms, teachers, pastors, doctors, volunteers, nurses, dads, and tutors in our communities,” Powell said. “No matter who you are, you make a difference in the life of others.”

If chosen, the Hometown Hero winner will receive two tickets and join Powell for the day to tour and have lunch at the Statehouse, attend the “State of the State” address by Governor DeWine and attend a reception in the Governor’s office.

To make a nomination, find the link at http://www.ohiohouse.gov/jena-powell. The deadline to nominate is March 15 and the winner will be announced March 16.

‘The Power of Mentoring’ program set

PIQUA — YWCA Connections will feature Melissa Cutcher with “The Power of Mentoring” from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 at the YWCA Piqua.

“Selecting a mentor can be one of life’s most important decisions,” Cutcher said. “Mentors help people determine who they want to become, how they must change in order to become the person they desire to be and how they can take advantage of their college or work experiences to bring about these changes,” she added.

The cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, March 12, by calling the YWCA Piqua at (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.

The mission of Connections is to provide an opportunity for women of diverse backgrounds and experiences a time to meet monthly to connect and network; enabling them to become more empowered and inspired to make a difference in their life and the lives of others. The group traditionally meets the third Tuesday of each month at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua.

Learn about butterfly gardens

TIPP CITY — What do butterflies need, how do they use gardens, and how can you create a garden for their benefit? These questions and more will be answered by Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer Ruth Bowell from 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 6 at the Monroe Township building basement.

There is no fee, but registration is required by visiting tmcomservices.org. There will be hand-outs to take home.