Council committees to review pending issues

TROY — Troy City Council committees will review a variety of pending ordinances and resolutions beginning at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

• The community and economic development committee will review the proposed amendment of the General Plan of the Halifax Villas Planned Development and the agricultural application filed by Scherre H. Mumpower to place land in agricultural district.

• The streets and sidewalks committee will review authorizing the Director of Public Service and Safety to enter into an agreement with DP&L regarding relocation of utility poles and wires along an area of West Main Street, with payment to DP&L not to exceed $1 million.

The committee will also review a recommendation to authorize the Director of Public Service and Safety to enter into an agreement with Choice One Engineering Corporation for the design of the Riverside Drive Improvement Project Phases 3 and 4, at a cost not to exceed $275,000.

• The buildings and utilities committee will review a request for an additional storm sewer and drainage easement in the Reserve at Washington Subdivision.

• The finance committee will review the acceptance of the recommendations of the Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Review Council that the Enterprise Zone Agreements be continue and that the Troy Towne Park TIF be continued. Consideration of emergency legislation requested.

• The recreation and parks committee will review an ordinance declaring as surplus a portion of Archer Park, to the rear of 636 Shaftsbury Road and authorizing the Board of Park Commissioners to enter into a letter of agreement with GOBA (Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure).