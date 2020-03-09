Area briefs

St. John’s to hold meeting

St. John’s UCC Economic and Social Justice Team will meet Wednesday, March 11, from 6:30-8 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. St. John’s UCC is located at 130 South Walnut Street, Troy.

They have been going through the United Church of Christ curriculum called “White Privilege: Let’s Talk.” This study is designed to invite church members to engage in safe, meaningful and substantive conversations on race.

Support group to host cancer alliance

TROY — The St Patrick Cancer Support Group will host the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 East Water St., Troy.

Anyone dealing with cancer, in remission, family member, caregiver or anyone interested in learning more are invited to join them for this informational session of St. Patrick Cancer Support Group.

The St. Patrick Cancer Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month and is open to all.

Special session set

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in special session on Wednesday, March 11, at 8 a.m., in the Dr. Dean Pond Board of Education offices located at 807 Chestnut St.

The purpose of the meeting is to approve student overnight trips, and any other business that may come before the board.

Info sessions planned

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH-08), in conjunction with Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R), and Representatives Mike Turner (R-OH-10) and Brad Wenstrup (R-OH-02) will hold information sessions for high school students interested in attending U.S. service academies.

High school students applying for admission to the U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, or Merchant Marine Academy must earn a nomination from their representative, senator, or the vice president of the United States.

As a veteran and West Point alumnus, Congressman Davidson takes special interest in nominating the country’s next generation of worthy military leaders. With four events across the district and surrounding areas, Congressman Davidson and staff hope to answer questions for the 8th district’s interested students.

An Academy Nomination Information night will be offered at 5:30 p.m. March 11 at Troy Christian High School, 700 S. Dorset Road, Troy.

Learn Medicare basics

TIPP CITY — Understanding Medicare, or healthcare for that matter, can seem nearly impossible. Kate Johnsen, Medicare Resource Center, will unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending.

• Stretching Your Medicare Prescription Drug Dollars: March 16 from 6-7 p.m.

• Making The Most Of Your Medicare: April 9, 6-7 p.m.

These presentations are being hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services and are held at the Tipp City Public Library. There is no charge, but registration is required. Register on the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org.

Chorale to perform

TROY — The University of Dayton Chorale, hosted by The Troy Mayors’ Concert, will perfrom at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy.

This nondenominational event is free and open to the public.

The chorale, under the direction of Steven Hankle, has a rich tradition in vocal music which has given them the opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. and Europe.

YMCA offers youth trip

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch is offering a Youth Center trip to Get Air Sports, on Monday, March 16 for youth in fifth grade and older. This will be a fun filled day with games and entertainment at the Youth Center and Get Air Sports. Lunch will be purchased on their own at McDonalds. Drop off begins at 10:30 a.m. and the bus will return to the Youth Center at 3 p.m. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622.

The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

For more information, contact Abigail Jordan at 778-5247 or a.jordan@miamicountyymca.net.

Workshop upcoming

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s 25th annual Routes for Roots workshop will be Saturday, March 28 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Early registration by March 16 is $25. Walk-ins are $30. Speaker and class information is available on the registration form, located at the Piqua Library Local History, or downloadable from the Facebook page or website, mchgs.org. For questions, contact Wendy Watson at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle3@gmail.com.