Pet of the Week

Meet Dominoe

Hi my names is Dominoe and I am at the Miami County Animal Shelter. I was found in the West Milton area. I am ready for adoption. Please come see me and give me a forever home. If you are interested in Star, stop in to meet her at the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.