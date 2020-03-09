Leadership team presents ‘Trojan Way’

TROY — The Troy City Schools Board of Education were schooled on “The Trojan Way” by Troy Junior High School leadership students at its regular meeting on Monday.

Eighth graders Mason Ward, Brooke Craft and Ashleigh Nosker presented the board with how the program has made a positive impact on both students and staff members.

Ward explained the leadership team also produces short movies to emphasize positive interactions and boost morale. The students presented a short movie titled “Resilience.” The team films, writes and edits the short movies, which are shown during advisory periods. The leadership team also creates questions based on the films to encourage discussion in the class. The “Trojan Way” is a positive behavior incentive program that uses “tickets” when students are “caught” doing acts of kindness. Tickets can be redeemed for items including food, school supplies or other items. The leadership team mans the “Trojan Store” to redeem tickets.

• In other news, the board accepted nearly $30,000 in donations, the majority of the funds were scholarships.

One donation of note was from the Salem Church of God to be used to pay for student lunch debt. The donation was for $2,115.21. Troy City Schools was one of nine schools to receive part of the $40,000 the church raised to wipe out student lunch debt.

• Superintendent Chris Piper will be at Boston Stoker at 8 a.m. for an hour on Friday, March 13. Piper will also present the school district’s new facilities plan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Kyle Elementary.

The board then adjourned into executive session for negotiations or bargaining session with public employees. No action was anticipated.

