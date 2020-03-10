Commissioners approve purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized the purchase of new workstations for Miami County Common Pleas Court during its meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners accepted a quote from Friends Office of Friends Service Co., Inc. and authorized the Common Pleas Court to purchase new workstations to be situated in the Court Service Department, along with new storage, filing, and workstation units for the file and copier room. The cost is not to exceed approximately $23,151, which includes the delivery, freight, and installation.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of tablets for the Miami County Transit Department. They approved the purchase of 18 Samsung Galaxy S4 tablets, each with a dock, vehicle adapter, Intelliskin case, and mounting equipment, from SHI at a cost not to exceed $15,876. The purchase will be funded through an Ohio Transit Partnership Program grant.

Commissioner Greg Simmons said he believed this purchase would be “a savings for us” in the long run. Commissioners Administrator Leigh Williams said this will allow the dispatchers at Miami County Transit to track the vehicles in real time.

“I think it’s something we need to do,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said. He said it would make the department “much more efficient.”

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized an amendment to a sewer agreement with the city of Troy to address the Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision, which is within city of Troy limits but is connected to the county sewer system. Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision is connected to the city’s water, but there is no sewer meter for the county to determine the subdivision’s sewer usage with the county’s system. According to this agreement, the city of Troy will take the Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision monthly water meter read, times a multiplier of 1.5, and deduct that amount from Miami County’s Camp Troy sewer master meter read on Miami County’s monthly sewer bill from the city of Troy. That deduction will be made to Camp Troy in order to recover Heritage at Troy Country Club subdivision’s usage of the county sewer system.

Commissioner Jack Evans was absent Tuesday.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

