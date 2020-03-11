Troy woman charged with trafficking drugs

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug related search warrant in the Kings Chapel neighborhood, at 2407 Waterford Drive, Troy, on Tuesday. The warrant was executed as part of an investigation for possession and sale of cocaine.

Ashley M. Cowen, 35, of Troy, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony trafficking drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

As a result of the search, numerous bags of suspected cocaine were seized, which were packaged for distribution, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, weighing scales, pills, drug paraphernalia, cellular telephones, and money were seized as evidence of drug trafficking.

The case continues to be investigated, and additional charges may be presented to the Miami County Prosecutor.

Miami Valley Today staff is working on additional details as of press time.

Anyone with information on drug activity or any other crime can contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (937) 440-3990 or leave tips at www.miamicountysheriff.org on the Contact Page.

