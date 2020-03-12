Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

March 3

• Patty’s IGA, 106 E. Main St., Bradford — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 4

• Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. New manager has taken ServSafe but does not have approved ODH Manager Certification in Food Protection.

Repeat: Employee eating, drinking, or using tobacco in non-designated area. Observed employee beverages stored on prep table and an employee breakfast sandwich in hold holding cabinet.

Critical: Hand washing sink not accessible. Hand washing sink in prep area observed with utensil stored in at time of inspection. Hand washing sinks shall be used only for washing hands.

Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. No date mark observed on opened lettuce or fish in the walk in cooler. Items properly date marked by PIC at the time of inspection.

Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed several time/temperature controlled for safety foods date marked for 8 total days. TCS products shall be dated for seven total days with the day of preparation or item being opened counted as day one.

Critical: Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces. Observed QUAT sanitizing solution in three-bay sink tested to be greater than 400 ppm. Discussed use of sanitizer per manufacturers’ instructions.

Critical: Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Observed bottle with unknown substance in chemical storage area without a label. PIC labeled “degreaser” at the time of inspection

Working food containers not properly labeled. Observed several working containers not bearing a label with common name of product.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Reach-in refrigeration unit on service line observed not to be in proper adjustment. Unit had an internal leak and needs repaired or replaced.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed several nonfood contact surfaces throughout facility with build up of dust, dirt, food debris and other residues.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Dumpster overflowing with trash items at the time of inspection. Discussed removal frequency to prevent harborage conditions and a public health nuisance.

Facility not maintained clean. Physical facilities in need of thorough cleaning at the time of inspection. Physical facilities includes floors, walls, ceilings and walk-in units. Observed severe build up of food debris throughout facility

Light intensity less than fifty foot candles in required areas. Light in walk-in cooler not working properly at time of inspection. Please repair or replace.

March 9

• S&G, 801 W. Main St., Troy — Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Severe build-up observed on cappuccino dispensing bins and nozzles. Discussed cleaning per manufacturers’ specifications or as often as necessary to prevent a build-up.

Critical: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Ice machine observed with build-up of mold-like substance on the top surface of the ice bin. Contact maintenance to have ice machine completely drained, cleaned and sanitized.

Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. No ingredient book for doughnut case. Ingredient book must be located in plain view of customer with common name, list of ingredients, and allergen declaration.

Food not protected from contamination. Condensing fans in walk-in cooler observed with severe build-up of dust and other particulates.

Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed severe ice build-up on top of reach-in freezer in retail sales area. De-ice and clean as often as necessary to prevent build-up of debris and residues such as ice.

Critical: Improper back flow prevention device installed on a water supply system. Beverage machines shall be equipped with an ASSE 1022 dual check back flow prevention device.

Back flow prevention device not provided on carbonator. Back flow prevention device must be installed on soda beverage carbonator

Critical: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet. Ice bin drain must have at least a 2-4 inch air-gap from flood rim level of drain to prevent back siphonage from entering the ice bin.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed no floor tiling underneath 3-comp sink drainboard used for air-drying. Floors shall be smooth and easily cleanable.

Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. No coving observed underneath section of 3-compartment sink fixture.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed build up of dust, dirt and other debris on floors underneath 3-comp sink, underneath ice machine, and throughout most of the facility at the time of inspection. Physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent build-up of dust, dirt and other debris

No protective shielding on lights. Observed light in reach-in Aquafina cooler without a protective shield. Lights in areas where there is exposed food shall be shielded, coated or shatter-resistant to protect against contamination

• Buckeye Burgers, 270 Park Ave., West Milton — Critical: Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed food debris in hand washing sink at the time of inspection. Hand washing sinks shall be used only for hand washing. PIC cleaned and sanitized at the time of inspection.

Critical: Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. All food contact surfaces of equipment in mobile need cleaned and sanitized. PIC and food worker started cleaning equipment food contact surfaces at the time of inspection.

Utensils, thermometers, and/or pressure gauges not in good repair or calibrated. Metal stem thermometer gauges in need of calibration at the time of inspection.

Food contact surfaces and utensils stored on shelving unit used for air-drying that was unclean at the time of inspection. Remove all utensils, clean and sanitize.

Ware washing equipment and/or components not cleaned at required frequency. Observed plumbing fixtures in need of cleaning at the time of inspection. All sinks shall be cleaned at a necessary frequency to keep them clean and to prevent build-up.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout the mobile in need of cleaning. Please clean to sight and touch.

Facility not maintained clean. Physical facilities of mobile need thoroughly cleaned. PIC and food employee began cleaning at the time of inspection.

• Tin Roof, 5650 E. Peterson Road, Fletcher — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. No employee health policy on-site at the time inspection.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events.

• Hinders, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: The ice machine in the secondary or back bar was observed without an air gap. The ice machine was observed directly connected to a sump pump with the sump being vented into the interior environment. Re-plumb so that it meets plumbing code.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Feb. 13

Edison State Snack Bar, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua — Observed signs of mice. Increase level of sanitation, continue with mechanical treatment and ensure building openings are tightly closed. The mixer and container with food utensils need to be cleaned. The sanitizing cage on the dishwasher is not working properly. Repair. The steamer is not properly drained. Repair. Be sure food contact surfaces are thoroughly washed, rinsed and sanitized.

311 Drafthouse, 311 N. Main St., Piqua — Observed ready to eat, TCS foods without date. Must date ready to eat TCS foods with date made or opened. Discard after seven days. Observed container of BBQ sauce marked “keep refrigerated” on counter at room temperature. Keep below 41 degrees if marked keep refrigerated. Discard. Observed bulk containers without labels. Food items not in original containers must be labeled unless unmistakable. Wiping cloth son counter. Keep these items in sanitizer between uses. Cracked food container in food service. Do not use when damaged. Must be smooth, durable, and easily cleanable. The shelf by the fryers needs to be cleaned. Be sure to date all ready to eat TCS foods with date made or opened. Discard after seven days. Monitor food items closely If marked “keep refrigerated.”

Internet Café, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Feb. 19

The Cornerstone @ 8811, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Ensure all food contact surfaces and food utensils are thoroughly washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Locktenders, 110 W. High St., Piqua — Observed container of whipped butter on counter at room temperature. Butter was marked “keep refrigerated.” Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees. Observed bulk containers without labels. Label all bulk food containers to prevent misuse. The hood plates need to be cleaned. The ceiling in the dish room needs cleaning. Be sure all TCS foods are always kept below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. If one ingredient is TCS the entire item must be kept below 41 degrees. Keep food below container fill line to help ensure food is below 41 degrees.

Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees wash hands often.

Piqua High School, One Indian Trail, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Monitor food temps on salad bar with metal stem thermometer in food products to ensure enough ice is being used.

Piqua Junior High School, 1 Tomahawk Trail, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees wash hands often. Wash after using restroom, after handling raw meats, after coughing, sneezing, etc.