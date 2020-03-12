City celebrates Michael Ham Day

Troy Service and Safety Director Pat Titterington, left, reads a proclamation from Troy Mayor Robin Oda, proclaiming Thursday, March 12, to be Michael Ham Day, in celebration of Ham’s 30th birthday. The Planning and Zoning employee, known as Mr. Troy received more than 100 birthday cards from fellow employees.

