Quillen retires as fiscal officer

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township fiscal officer Pat Quillen gave her last financial report at a trustee meeting on Wednesday.

Quillen served the township for 18 years and was an elected official as fiscal officer by township residents. Quillen was first elected in 2000, but took two years off to serve as county treasurer.

Quillen also served as the village of Potsdam’s treasurer.

Quillen said she’s always enjoyed bookkeeping in the variety of capacities she has served.

Trustee Tom Mercer, along with Don Pence and Neil Rhoades, thanked Quillen for her service and dedication to the township.

“I want to thank the people of Concord Township for electing me to this office five times,” Quillen said. “I hope I have served them with honesty and integrity.”

William Whidden, former township trustee, was elected as township fiscal officer and will begin April 1. Mercer swore-in Whidden following the meeting on Wednesday.

Melanie Yingst | AIM Media Midwest

Fiscal officer steps down after 18 years of service