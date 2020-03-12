Local flyer inducted in WAI Pioneer Hall of Fame

Miami County resident Patty Wagner receives an ovation during her induction in to the Women in Aviation International Pioneers Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during last weeks conference in Orlando, Fl

Women in Aviation International CEO Allison McKay cuts the ribbon, officially opening WAI 2020 in Orlando last week.

Among the guest speakers at WAI 2020 was retired NASA astronaut and enshrinee in the National Aviation Hall of Fame, Eileen Collins.

A young WAI attendee at Girls in Aviation Day gets some “stick time” at a simulator. Among the missions of Women in Aviation is to engage and inspire the future generations of women to enter the field of aviation, not only as pilots but as engineers, ground crews, operations, and mechanics. and more.

The Women in Aviation Pioneer Hall of Fame Class of 2020 stands before a crowd of nearly 2;000 guests during the Pioneer Hall of Fame dinner in Orlando. The Class of 2020 includes Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Patty Wagner, and representatives of the first US Army Women Rotary Wing Aviators. (l-r)

WAI Pioneer Hall of Fame Class of 2020 member Patty Wagner of Miami County, center, is congratulated by guests as her husband Bob looks on.

West Milton resident and WAI Pioneer Hall of Fame enshrinee Patty Wagner directs a young visitor at a WACO Fly-In several years ago. In addition to her flying accomplishments, Wagner is a frequent volunteer for aviation organizations like WACO Historical Society.