Gov. Mike DeWine: Schools to go on ‘extended spring break‘

MIAMI VALLEY — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday afternoon that schools will be going on an extended three-week spring break starting on Monday.

“We have today again consulted with experts, so we are announcing today that children in the state will have an extended spring break of 3 weeks. We will review it afterwards. This will begin on Monday,” DeWine posted on Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

“At the close of school on Monday is when the school closure starts until April 3. All K-12 schools: Public, private, charter,” DeWine went on to post on Twitter. “We have a responsibility to save lives. We could have waited to close schools, but based on advice from health experts, this is the time to do it.”

The Miami Valley Today is working on gathering local reactions on how this will impact local schools. Local schools are currently waiting for a directive from the Ohio Department of Education on this order.

The current coronavirus numbers for Ohio include five confirmed cases, 30 negative test results, 52 people under investigation, and 333 people under health supervision. The confirmed cases included people in a 55-year-old man from Trumbull County, a 53-year-old male from Stark County, and three people in Cuyahoga County.

Miami East Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said DeWine’s announcement has “more questions than answers.” Rappold said the district has two weeks of electronic work to be completed by students. Rappold said he is waiting for more direction from the Ohio Department of Education.

Cancellations began earlier this week as the OMEA band and choir performance held on Friday has been cancelled, state wrestling has been postponed indefinitely, student observation at Hobart is cancelled until further notice, FFA invitational at Washington Courthouse has been cancelled on Saturday, the government class visit to the Miami County Courthouse has been cancelled for March 19, and FFA invitation in Celina on March 21 has been postponed.

The district also noted its pandemic policy was reviewed by the Miami County Public Health officials and will make adjustments as recommended.

“As always, the safety of our students, staff and families remains our top priority. We will act in an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and well being,” Rappold said in the letter.

Milton-Union Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey said school will be in session on Friday to allow students get their belongings and to receive instructions on learning at home.

“We’ll be using (Friday) for lesson delivery. The governor used the term ‘extended spring break,’ and I don’t know what that means … should we provide some learning or do we take it literally,” Ritchey said. Ritchey said “the school person in me” hopes to continue learning during the state mandated break, but is waiting on clarification from Ohio Department of Education.

Earlier on Thursday, Ritchey said the district posted several information materials for parents and caregivers to review for both home and school health. Materials included an update about the COVID-19 virus and how to talk to children about it and keeping healthy with handwashing tips.

Prior to DeWine’s announcement on Thursday, Troy Christian Schools Superintendent Dr. Gary Wilber said they have been preparing to “provide continuity of instruction” in the event that the schools were forced to close for a prolonged period of time.

“We have had a plan in place to provide the option of distance learning for our students if the need were to arise, however we have expanded that to accommodate the longer term impact that this situation could create,” Wilber said. “Our technology department has been working with our teachers to help ensure the delivery of quality content to our students from home. We are able to use our school learning management system in conjunction with the Google Suite to make this happen.”

Wilber added that a “difficult decision” was made to cancel the TCS’s enrichment, service, and missions week, during which seventh through 12th-graders were planning on traveling to various locations throughout the world.

Newton Local Schools Superintendent Pat McBride also said earlier Thursday they are preparing to move classes to online formats.

Covington Exempted Village School District Superintendent Gene Gooding said a letter was sent home with students Thursday to inform parents and families about the district’s handling of the situation, including the “usual precautions that we take during a normal flu seasion.”

Prior to DeWine’s announcement, Gooding said if closings were to happen for a short period of time, the use of “blizzard bags” will be implemented, as needed.

“Blizzard bags are essentially assignments that are given to the students to complete at home in lieu of activities that would have been completed during the missed school day,” he said.

Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said students within the district were also sent home with a letter to parents and family Thursday, which included links to local, state, and national health organizations in an effort to provide sources of information regarding handling of the pandemic on all levels.

The letter also included CDC suggested precautions that the school is recommending, including washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, avoiding close contact with others who may be sick, and staying home when you are ill, as well as to seek medical attention if flu-like symptoms exist.

Thompson said regular cleaning with focus on high-touch point areas will be conducted, and the district will follow updated guidance from state and local agencies, as well as plan for potential closures if directed to do so by the local health department, Ohio Department of Education, or the governor’s office.

On Wednesday evening, Piqua Catholic School Principal Brad Zimmerman said they plan to keep families updated on further measures that may need to take place.

“We offer our prayers for those who have been infected with COVID-19 and any illness,” Zimmerman said. “We hope we can find the means to slow and stop the spread of these germs. It’s a call to action for all of us to battle this virus.”

The pandemic also has impacted other youth activities. According to an email sent by Demetria Woods, extension educator, the Ohio State University Administration advised all county extension offices, including Miami County, to cancel all 4-H face-to-face activities through March 31. The activities include club meetings, Quality Assurance, clinics, skillathons, trainings, food and fundraisers and orientations for volunteers.

Tipp City Schools’ School Community Relations Coordinator Liz Robbins said Tipp City schools are currently in discussion stages for planning purposes. Updates may come later this week.

Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said the district continues to partner Miami County Health Department to monitor the situation. An updated press release from TCS is expected later Thursday evening.

The Miami Valley Today will continue to update this story. The Miami Valley Today is also awaiting an update from the Upper Valley Career Center.

Bryce Baker disinfects panic bars on doors at Newton High School on Thursday as part of the school system’s ongoing battle to keep students from becoming ill. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_031220mju_newton_disinfect-5.jpg Bryce Baker disinfects panic bars on doors at Newton High School on Thursday as part of the school system’s ongoing battle to keep students from becoming ill. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

