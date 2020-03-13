Tipp board meets in emergency session

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education met in a special, emergency session on Friday evening, during which the board received updates from school officials’ plans to educate students at home during this three-week break.

Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf presented the board with a letter sent home to parents about how “the district wants to provide continuous learning for students through take-home packets, textbooks, materials, and online resources.” Kumpf also provided the board with the directions they gave to staff on how to provide remote learning lessons, as well as how to remain responsive to students and parents during the break.

“All assignments should be able to be completed with limited or no internet access,” Assistant Superintendent Steve Verhoff said when he was advising the board on the schools’ lesson plans.

School officials also noted this three-week break overlaps with the district’s previously planned week of spring break, so the district only needed to make plans to fill up the other 10 days the students will be missing classes. For grades kindergarten through third, students will be doing English and language arts (ELA) and math assignments using “i-Ready at Home” PDF packets, along with other materials. For grades fourth through 12, students will have various ELA, math, science, and social studies assignments. Kumpf and Verhoff noted teachers’ assignments should take approximately 20 minutes of time per class. For younger grades, there will be no computer or internet access required for the learning. For higher classes, some internet access may be necessary.

Students who were absent on Friday will also have opportunities to pick up learning packets at Nevin Coppock, Broadway, LT Ball, and Tippecanoe Middle School on Monday, March 16, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The pick up hours at the Tippecanoe High School will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tipp Monroe Community Services will offer lunch through the Lunch on Us program beginning Monday. Pick up times and drop off locations are being finalized. The district will communicate the details through social media and the district website.

All activities were also canceled. There will be no art shows, band or vocal evening on-site competitions, evening student award ceremonies, evening student programs, spring sport team trips, or sport practices during the break.

The board’s next meeting will be 6 p.m. March 16 at the Board of Education office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Dr., Tipp City. The meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the Tippecanoe High School.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

