Tipp Council to conduct meetings remotely

TIPP CITY — On Monday, the Tipp City Council approved a resolution declaring certain emergency procedures necessary for the continued goverance of the city during the current National State of Emergency in regard to the coronavirus.

This resolution will allow the council to conduct meetings via a remote meeting process in order to transact the necessary business of the city during the course of the state of emergency.

The council also authorized City Manager Timothy Eggleston to enter into a contract with Outdoor Enterprises for the Soundwall Drainage Improvement Project. The cost is not to exceed $379,835.50 plus necessary and reasonable change orders as approved in advance by the Eggleston. The project include the construction of a new drainage culvert and drainage improvements along the sound wall next to Interstate-75. This project will address drainage issues as residents along North Garber and Bellaire have been reporting flooding behind homes along the I-75 sound wall.

The council then approved the construction agreement and subdivders agreement including all documents for the Manchester Meadows Subdivision. McFarland abstained from voting. The Manchester Meadows Subdivision is a 4.9987-acre subdivision located at 855 N. Hyatt St. at the northwest corner of North Hyatt Street and Manchester Drive. The area will include 11 single-family residential lots, a dedicated street right-of-way, and one utility lot.

Next, the council approved entering into a contract with the Ohio Fire Chief’s Association for the Operations and Staffing analysis of the Emergency Services Department in the amount of $17,600. This contract was discussed during preview council work sessions. The fire department operational study will examine the city’s fire and EMS needs and determine what level of staffing would be best for a city its size.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

