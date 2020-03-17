Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

March 10

• Dollar General, 785 W. Market St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Employee health policy on file only had 4 of 13 verifiable illnesses. MCPH gave an example document to PIC at time of inspection.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed gaps in between front entrance doors. Also observed insufficient door sweep on side door leading to dumpster area. Please address to prevent entry and re-entry of pests.

Improper storage of food items. Packaged food items and single use paper products were observed stored on the ground, not 6 inches up and off the floor.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Buildup of residue on racks inside of reach in coolers observed at time of inspection.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed rodent harborage conditions surrounding dumpster and build up of organic materials and trash. Please clean dumpster area to prevent harborage conditions for pests.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors observed to be unclean throughout facility.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. PIC was unable to show documentation for food handler certification at time of inspection.

• Family Dollar, 930 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. No employee health policy on file. Employees shall be informed of their duties to report illness to the manager or PIC.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Clean up procedures not on-site in response to bodily fluid accidents.

Handwashing sign(s) not posted. No handwashing signage in employee restroom. Please provide in restroom facilities.

Critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Handwashing sink blogged by maintenance equipment at the time of inspection. Handwashing sink should be accessible at all times. Refrain from storing maintenance equipment in restroom facilities.

Outer opening not protected. Inadequate door sweep observed on back delivery door. Please replace with adequate sweep so outer openings are protected with tight and closed fitting doors.

Toilet rooms are not conveniently available and accessible. Unnecessary items observed to be stored in employee restroom facilities. Do not store unnecessary items in restroom facilities so toilet rooms are blocked and inaccessible.

Accumulation of refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed severe harborage conditions of trash, cardboard boxes, and other refuse in outside dumpster area. Waste removal frequency shall be increased to meet refuse demands of the facility.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Several missing ceiling tiles observed in the back storage area. Please replace all missing ceiling tiles.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the Retail Food Establishment coated with layer of dust. Physical facilities shall be cleaned more frequently to prevent a build-up of dust and dirt.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Several water damaged ceiling tiles observed in the back storage/delivery. Water damaged ceiling tiles shall be replaced with new.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed a catch basin on retail shelf by toiletry items for potential roof leak. Proof of roof being fixed must be provided.

RFE constructed, altered, and/or equipment added without prior approval from the licensor. Observed new equipment install for refer/freezer display cooler unit in retail sales area. Prior approval was never granted for this installation.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. At least one person per shift should have level 1 food handler certification. Discussed with PIC at the time of inspection taking examination online at servsafe.com. Please obtain level 1 food handler certification.

March 11

• Schwan’s Home Service, 1991 S. County Road 25A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 12

• Brittney’s Cakes, 50 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat: Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint at the time of inspection. Discussed state of Ohio hair restraint requirements effective 01-MAR-19. All food employees shall have an effective means to restrain hair such as a hat, hair net, visor, or something similar when working with food.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed water droplet formation on drop grid ceiling above 3-compartment sink area. Water physically observed to drip from framing onto floor at the time of the inspection. PIC stated roof had been checked and fixed recently from recent heavy rains. Please have issue readdressed.

Facility not maintained clean. Ceiling where leak was observed also had a build-up of residue from recent leak issue. Please clean and monitor area with leak to properly survey issue.

March 12

• Dollar General, 817 N. Market St., Troy — Critical: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. No employee health policy on file at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed fully cooked bacon stored below raw bacon in retail display cooler. PIC corrected storage order at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection: Unnecessary chemicals stored on premises. Observed Hot Shot pesticide spray in office. All pest application must be done by a licensed pest applicator. Facility is contracted with Terminix. PIC voluntarily discarded unapproved pesticide at the time of inspection.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed back delivery door and side emergency exit door with gaps between bottom of door and framing. Outer openings shall be protected with closed and tight fitting doors to protect against entry of pests.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Ceiling tiles in both restroom facilities out of place. Please replace in grid drop in ceiling. Also observed framing loose from drop ceiling in men’s restroom.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. PIC not able to provide level 1 person-in-charge food handler certification. At least one person per shift shall have food handler certification on file.

March 13

• End Zone Sports Lounge, 601 E. Broadway St., Covington — Critical: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of preventing food-borne illness by controlling contamination, personal hygiene, and facility maintenance. PIC did not demonstrate adequate knowledge pertaining to food safety and public health throughout the inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required. Observed food employee perform task unrelated to working with food. Employee proceeded to don new gloves without washing hands before donning.

No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). No towels for drying hands provided at hand sink located in the bar. Handwashing sinks shall be equipped with adequate supplies for washing the hands.

Critical: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed ice cubes and straws in handwashing sink at bar. Handwashing sinks shall only be used for handwashing and no other purpose.

Inadequate number of handwashing sinks. No handwashing sink in kitchen. Discussed requirement with PIC for 90 day change of ownership.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed raw pork stored directly on top of potatoes and raw chicken stored above raw pork in in the walk-in cooler. Discussed storage order to prevent cross contamination of products.

Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at required frequency. Observed pop nozzles needing to be cleaned at the time of inspection. Food contact surfaces contacting non-TCS food/beverage items shall be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent build-up of debris and residues.

Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed products in both prep tables without date marks and also multiple loaves of ham in the walk-in cooler that had already been sliced without date marks. PIC stated products were prepped last night and night crew did not date mark upon closing. RTE TCS products shall be date marked for 7 total days with the day of preparation counting as day 1.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. Observed ham in the walk-in cooler date marked 2-29-2020. Discussed RTE TCS shall be discarded, sold or consumed by 7th day to prevent bacterial growth. Items voluntarily discarded at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials. Observed oven, fryer and grill cleaner stored in dry storage room above food and single-service items.

Unpackaged foods improperly stored/displayed in direct contact with undrained ice. Observed raw chicken and fish stored in direct contact with ice and water in walk-in cooler. Products were not received in original shipping containers this way.

Food not protected from contamination. Observed wash, rinse, sanitize, air-dry direction of 3-comp sink in bar area directly next to hand washing sink with no splash guard to protect against splash contamination.

Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. Observed food employees working with food without proper hair restraints.

Corrected During Inspection: In-use utensils improperly stored. Observed utensil for chicken noodle soup in walk-in cooler stored on a dirty and contaminated surface. Food employee pulled and put with dirties to wash, rinse and sanitize.

Improper use of food contact surfaces containing wood and/or wicker. Observed wooden bowls on prep table used for salads. Wood is prohibited for use as a food contact surface unless meets the exemptions of the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code.

Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed floors in walk-in pantry in disrepair, floors tiles missing or broken throughout facility, flooring under grill line and counter tops not smooth and easily cleanable. Issues also addressed in letter dated 26-FEB-20.

Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential equipment being used in the facility. All equipment shall be approved by a commercial grade testing agency.

Critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed cork board being used to line shelving in walk-in cooler. This surface is not permitted as it is not smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Please replace with easy cleanable and non-absorbent surface.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed drain line from ice machine draining to a hole cut in the floor. Drain must go to approved floor drain with an adequate air-gap.

Facility not maintained clean. Floors, walls, ceilings throughout FSO observed with build-up of food debris, dust, dirt and other residues.

Existing equipment or facilities no longer meet requirements of code. Facility in process of bringing facility up to current code standards.

FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

March 16

• Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.