Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Ashley Eyink to Ryan French, one lot, $145,000.

Peter Louden, Philip Louden, Sally Louden to Charles Line, Kathryn Line, one lot, one part lot, $82,000.

Andrea Goubeaux, Kyle Goubeaux, attorney in fact, to Sally Johnson, Shaft Johnson, one lot, $69,000.

Joshua Whitman to Whitman Revocable Living Trust, Joshua Whitman, trustee, one lot, $0.

Scott Investments of Troy to Amy Posey, Jason Posey, one lot, $58,900.

Scott Investments of Troy to Carmelita Spitler, one lot, $254,000.

PIQUA

Charles Martin, Jennifer Snyder to Shaun Tackett, one lot, $100,000.

Kristine Gorman, Michael Gorman to Holli Allen, Jonathan Allen, one lot, $35,000.

Donna Schlegel to Vesta Rudd, one lot, $172,900.

Members of the congregation of St. Boniface, Daniel Pilarczyk, former archbishop, Dennis Schnurr, archbishop of Cincinnati, St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church to Steve Barga, $2,000.

Estate of Laura Ruley, Linda Francis, executor to Elizabeth Schell, one lot, $55,000.

Group1 Properties to Michael Sloan, trustee, Sloan Family Trust, $0.

Michael Sloan to Michael Sloan, trustee, Sloan Family Trust, $0.

Patricia Satterfield, Dietrich Whiteford to Dietrich Whiteford, Gin Yen Whiteford, one lot, $69,100.

TIPP CITY

Andrew Larck, Ashley Larck to Kaitlyn Ford, Sean Ford, one lot, $190,000.

Joyce Carmichel to Chris Carmichel, $0.

Elizabeth Van Nest to Thomas Coble, one lot, $274,700.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Mark Burleson, Melissa Burleson to David Blakely, Holly Blakely, two lots, $240,000.

NVR Inc. to Donna Behne, Cheryl Coffey, two lots, $283,200.

WEST MILTON

Angela Lehman, Edward Lehman to Quintan Weiss, one lot, $111,500.

BETHEL TWP.

Barbara Brewer, trustee to Bethelway LLC, 36.1195 acres, 24.2375 acres, $975,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Estate of Susan Felger, Arline Fuhr, executrix, Arline Fuhr Trust, Trust Agreement of Arline Fuhr to Kathy Schaurer, Kenneth Schaurer, 77.646 acres, $439,600.

Dorothy Jordan, Peggy Smith, attorney in fact to Jacob Albright, $77,500.

Christopher Chapa, Dominick Chapa to Saddie Barker, Kathy Davidson, .80 acres, $174,900.

Halifax Land Company to Bradley Pinson, Brenda Pinson, 1.043 acres, $65,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Robbin Allen, Robbin Roseberry, Robert Roseberry to Brian Reid, Rebecca Reid, 10.0 acres, $118,000.

MONROE TWP.

Roger Rose to Diane Rose, one lot, $0.

NVR Inc. to Albert Forbey, Tamara Forbey, $312,200.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Matthew Knapke, Melinda Knapke to Kay Knapke, Terrance Knapke, 88.667 acres, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Justin McName, Tonya McName to Matthew Kindell, one lot, $242,000.

Michael Sloan to Michael Sloan, trustee, Sloan Family Trust, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Mark Bartel, trustee, Faye Hardesty Irrevocable Trust to Barbara Bartel, 17.1458 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Aundalee Wintrow, Orville Wintrow to Cynthia Crosby, Mark Crosby, 1.274 acres, $190,000.