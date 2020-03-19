Park district closes indoor facilities

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Park District has closed its indoor facilities to the public.

The safety of the Miami County Park District staff, volunteers, guests and community is a top priority and the park district is taking appropriate action to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Amanda Smith, marketing administrator.

As of Wednesday, March 18, all Miami County Park District indoor facilities — including restrooms and offices — are closed to the public until further notice.

“It is imperative to limit staff exposure to COVID-19 in order to provide essential operations for clean, safe parks. It is equally important that we do our part in preventing citizen exposure and supporting social distancing,” Smith said in a news release.

The Miami County Park District parks and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail will remain open for individuals to explore, get some fresh air and enjoy the sights and sounds of the great outdoors, Smith said. All guests visiting the parks are recommended to take preventative action when visiting including self-monitoring and practicing social distancing, according to Smith