Area briefs

Road to close

TROY — Atlantic Street from North Madison and North Elm street will be closed from Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27 for the installation of a new water main.

Registration continued

TIPP CITY — Due to the current health situation, Tipp Monroe Community Services’ NFL Flag Football registration will continue until April 10. Please check the website and Facebook for further announcements. There will be two co-ed age groups: grades K-2 and 3-5. Register online at tmcomservices.org. All games will have certified referees.

Games will be held at Kyle Park. The cost is $75 for residents and $90 for non-residents. The registration fee includes an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags. Games and practices will begin on April 26 and are held on Sundays.

Volunteer coaches are always needed. Contact TMCS at (937) 667-8631 if you would like to volunteer.

H2Ohio deadline extended

REYNOLDSBURG — The deadline for farmers to submit an application for the H2Ohio program has been extended from March 31 to June 2. This is being done to follow Governor Mike DeWine’s orders regarding COVID-19 and limit human-to-human contact.

Farmers must work with their local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) to sign up for the H2Ohio program. With the current social distancing guidelines, in person visits to SWCD offices is not recommended. To allow adequate time for the alternate means of communication necessary to achieve completed applications, ODA is extending the deadline. Those applications must now be submitted and finalized by June 2. If you are interested in applying for these funds and have not yet communicated with a local SWCD, ODA recommends you call them as soon as possible to provide enough time for completion of the H2Ohio application.

The H2Ohio program is open to farmers in the 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed. Farmers should contact their local SWCD for information on how to sign up. For a complete list of SWCD offices, go to http://h2.ohio.gov/agriculture/.