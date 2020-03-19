Koester says it’s isolating, quarantining patients

Staff Report

TROY — With one positive case and one “presumptive positive” test of coronavirus at a nursing home in Troy, officials want the community to know they are doing everything possible to contain the disease.

Both patients are currently hospitalized — the male patient, in his 70s, at the Dayton VA Hospital, and the 62-year-old female patient at UVMC — along with approximately three other suspect cases presenting respiratory symptoms linked to those two cases.

According to Miami County Health Commissioner Dennis Propes, Koester identified an additional 10 residents, six staff members, and one visitor who are considered “suspect cases,” who may have been affected by the coronavirus. The ages of those suspect cases range from 32 to 94. There are approximately a dozen female subjects and five male subjects.

According to a release from Premier Health, during the first part of March, Koester Pavilion, a skilled nursing facility owned by Upper Valley Medical Center and located on the hospital campus, took several proactive steps to protect residents during the earliest stages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the United States. These precautions were taken in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Department of Health guidelines to protect the health and safety of residents while respecting their rights.

Visitor restrictions were proactively implemented on March 6, which culminated with total restrictions the evening of March 12. All group activities for residents were halted, the release says.

Days prior to being notified of presumptive positive COVID-19 test results for a former resident and a current resident, staff started placing any resident exhibiting symptoms in preventive isolation, according to the release.

With the other suspected cases at Koester Pavilion, staff continue to isolate and quarantine residents while ensuring that they are able to communicate with family members and friends through Facetime and phone calls, the release said.

The clinical and support teams have trained extensively for this eventuality and are well-prepared to treat patients with COVID-19 while ensuring the safety of all patients and staff, the release said.