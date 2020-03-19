Fatal crash investigation continues

TIPP CITY — The accident that claimed the life of a Tipp City woman earlier this month is still under investigation.

Caron L. Derr, 71, of Tipp City, passed away as a result of a crash involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. March 8 in the area of West State Route 571 and South County Road 25-A.

The crash was originally reported as a non-injury accident, and a records request to the Tipp City Police Department was denied Thursday due to the investigation still pending.

According to initial reports, the accident may have been the result of a possible traffic light violation. Derr was transported to a local hospital following the crash, where she later passed away as a result of her injuries.

Additional information was not available as of Thursday.