Health Partners creates virus infection wellness kits

TROY — Health Partners Free Clinic is providing Viral Infection Wellness Kits to those in the community without insurance or options to meet their health care needs.

These kits will include a week’s supply of Tylenol, over the counter Mucinex, an over the counter antihistamine, alcohol wipes, and tissues. Additionally, included is information on self-care if one suspects they have a virus, including COVID-19.

Health Partners Executive Director Justin Coby said, “The kits will be helpful to those dealing with viral symptoms like a fever, cough, and body aches, but should mot be considered a cure. We suggest folks in our community try their best to manage these symptoms at home and the kits are the inspiration for that.”

These kits will be available at the Breakfast Club at First Presbyterian Church, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, the Troy Rec, the Lincoln Center and the Family Abuse Shelter.

These kits are not intended to replace appropriate healthcare, but to be used as supportive care in addition to any other needed care. \

The Troy Foundation offered a grant to support this initiative.