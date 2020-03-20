Coping with COVID-19

A sign of the times — hand sanitizing stations.

The owners of Lincoln Square Restaurant are taking advantage of the forced closing of their dining room to do a remodel.

The hallways of Troy High School are empty in what should be the middle of a “normal” school day.

Miami County Board of Elections president Dave Fisher presides over a meeting last week as the board works to keep up with the changes in the Ohio Primary Elections.

Troy businessman Wade Westfall leads a prayer vigil outside the Miami County Courthouse earlier this week.