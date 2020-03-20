Miami County Marriages

Rahney Elizabeth Schmitz, 26, of 1480 Skylark Drive, Troy to Matthew Scott Prouty, 27, of same address.

Lindsey Nicole Call, 30, of 1620 W. High Street, Piqua Tyler Anthony Hartley, 24, of same address.

Melody Mae Davy, 37, of 390 Boone Drive, Troy to Brent Allen Schoonover, 38, of same address.

John Anthony Weldon, 22, of 155 Dwight Drive, Tipp City to Kristina Marie Villalobos, 18, of 5545 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Jennifer Suzanne Delaplane, 39, of 4005 Snell Road, West Milton to Wesley Adam Monnin, 38, of 4436 N. State Route 48, Covington.

Amanda Marie Wittman, 39, of 223 S. 7th Street, Tipp City to Tara Kay Jones, 36, of same address.