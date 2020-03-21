PACC offers scholarships

PIQUA — The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications for the Betty Hemmert scholarship and the Mills/Bogart Brothers scholarship. These two scholarships are available to students residing in the 45356-zip code area and will be attending an accredited college, music school or other post-high school institution.

High school seniors applying for the Betty Hemmert scholarship must show that he/she has made a significant contribution to the performing arts during their high school years. They should demonstrate that during the four years spent in high school that they had a musical achievement, were committed to various high school musicals or served on the musical committee. The Betty Hemmert scholarship is not renewed.

Applicants completing the Mills/Bogart Brothers scholarship must show that he/she will or is pursuing music, music education or performing arts field of study. The scholarship may be renewed, but not more than four times.

The application deadline for both scholarships is Friday, March 27 at 4 p.m. Applications are available online at www.piquaareachamber.com or by obtaining a copy at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St. You may also request an application be emailed by contacting the Piqua Chamber of Commerce at (937) 773-2765.