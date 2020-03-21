Pet of the Week

Meet Brennie

Hello everyone my name is Brennie. I’m a loving little girl looking for a forever home. I’m currently available at the Miami County Animal Shelter. It is not first come, first serve on adoptions. They have an adoption process to ensure I go to the best suited home for me. If interested, please contact the Miami County Animal Shelter. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.