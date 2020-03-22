Public health announces current COVID-19 related cases

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Public Health announced further COVID-19 outbreak in the county.

At Koester Pavilion there are:

• 13 residents who are presumptive positive for COVID-19

• Two residents with COVID-19 tests pending, both them are deceased.

• Three residents that are hospitalized

• Three staff that are presumptive positive for COVID-19

• Multiple additional staff members have pending tests for COVID-19

In addition, COVID-19 activity also have been reported at Springmeade Health Center

• Two residents are presumptive positive for COVID-19

• Two resident tests are pending for COVID 19

• One resident is hospitalized

• One staff member who worked at both facilities is presumptive positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized.

There is also one additional presumptive positive case to report of COVID -19 in that is not associated with Koester or Springmeade. This is 56-year-old male resident of Miami County with a history of travel outside the US. This resident is not hospitalized and is isolated at home.

MCPH staff have formed a team comprised of additional staff from the Ohio Department of Health, Public Health Dayton Montgomery County and Clark County Combined health District to address the tracing of contacts with these cases.

In the days and weeks ahead, the community can expect to see an increase in positive cases, public health officials said. This is due to test results becoming available and continued testing of those who are ill with COVID-19 symptoms. It is important to understand that this is expected and not cause for alarm, MCPH officials said. They reminded it is also important that everyone continue to follow safe social distancing practices, don’t go out if unnecessary, washing their hands frequently with soap and water, staying home if you are sick and avoiding those who are sick. This will help slow the spread of the virus and help flatten the curve, officials said.

As new information becomes available, MCPH will be providing daily updates to keep the community informed of the evolving situation.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-2.jpg