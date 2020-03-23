Area briefs

UVCC donates to UVMC

PIQUA — With the great demand for personal protective equipment, and shrinking supplies, for healthcare workers, Upper Valley Medical Center asked Upper Valley Career Center if they could help. The supplies from Medical Careers Academy and Veterinary Science were collected and delivered to UVMC Friday evening by Tami Yahle, Medical Career instructor, Tim Cordonnier, supervisor, and Jason Haak, assistant superintendent.

Legion offers to-go meals

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering carryout meals to by calling ahead at (937) -667-1995.

On Wednesday, March 25 loose meat sandwiches served with chips and a pickle will be available from 5-6 p.m. for $4.

Taco salad will be offered between 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. The cost is $5.

On Sunday, March 29 the legion will offer breakfast from 9-11 a.m. for $5. This meal includes scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage and a pancake if you wish. Just call in your order and it will be prepared for pick up.