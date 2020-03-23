Lincoln Community Center offering services

TROY — Even though the Lincoln Community Center is closed in compliance with the Govenor Mike DeWine’s mandate, the center continues to create ways to help and support the users, the neighborhood and the community which the center has served for so many years.

Starting immediately, LCC is partnering with Troy City Schools to help distribute bagged breakfast and lunch meals to school-age children who use and depend on LCC. Creating an outside tented station on the LCC property, the LCC staff will provide the meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

This may lead to expanded food distribution to other groups, like the elderly and needy families, according to director Shane Carter.

Coronavirus cleaning supplies and health information also are being gathered for targeted distribution.

To keep children busy and engaged during the day, “kid activity bags” that include coloring books, puzzles, board and card games, etc. will be available. These items are being donated by SB Inspection/Renovations, Troy Kiwanis, Frank Harlow Builders, Heath Murray/State Farm, Mike/Erin Twiss/MT/MB, and other anonymous people and businesses. Carrie Kendall, Kendall Marketing, and Erin Scott, Choice Comfort Services, along with Referral Connections, assisted with buying these items. Leib and Barb Lurie and the Kids Read Now program are donating grade appropriate books with review sheets along with a toothbrush, toothpaste and dental floss.

“Our mission is to continue to be a ‘safe haven’ and a ‘true community center’ for everyone, particularly in this time of great need for many in our community,” Carter said. “And we are blessed to have businesses and individuals in the community who are stepping up to partner with LCC in this mission.”

Carter said Rich Roofing has donated liters of OH20 water to be handed out with each student meal, with the help of Carlos Wood and Donnie Ray Evege, CEO of OH20, who helped put together this initiative. As of now, Troy City Schools will not offer breakfast/lunches during the regularly scheduled spring break week of April 6. An anonymous donor also has agreed to pay for lunches offered at LCC during that time period.

Carter encourages people to contact LCC with their needs or their ability to help at (937) 335-2715.

For more information, visit lcctroy.com.