Deputies deliver

Captain Tom Wheeler of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office delivers groceries to a resident on Monday. Wheeler has been assigned by Sheriff Dave Duchak to reach out to food pantries, churches, senior delivery type programs, and veteran’s services to learn if they need assistance in delivery of food and/or medical supplies to that segment of the population. Deputies will drop off the items on the porch, limiting any contact. Any organization wishing to use this service is asked to contact Capt. Wheeler at (937) 440-6085, Ext. 6620, or email wheeler.tom@miamicountyso.com.

