Tipp City Police Department encourages compliance with ‘Stay at Home’ order

TIPP CITY — On Sunday, Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, signed a “Stay at Home” order, ordering people currently living within the state of Ohio to remain in their homes or places of residence unless otherwise allowed by the exemptions listed in the order. The order is effective 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23, until 11:59 p.m. on April 6.

The Tipp City Police Department encourages residents to follow the state’s “Stay at Home” order. The department also plans on working with Miami County Public Health, providing them assistance when needed in regard to non-essential businesses and services that now need to cease operations for the time being.

“We will be working closely with the local health department to give them any assistance they may need,” Chief of Police Eric Burris of the Tipp City Police Department said. “I suspect we will be checking with them regularly for clarification of what they consider to be essential services that can remain open and what must close. Of course, we encourage people and businesses to comply with the order so we can all get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Burris added Tipp City police officers will also not be stopping people who are out of their homes as a number of essential businesses will be remaining open, and people will need to be able to travel to and from those businesses. The department also wants to limit the physical exposure between people.

“We will not be regularly stopping and checking to see where people are going,” Burris said. “Many services and businesses will remain open, and stopping people headed to work or to pick up essential supplies only further exposes our officers and citizens.”

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

