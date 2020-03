SIDNEY — A Piqua man was sentenced to community control for possession of cocaine.

The case was one of several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Justin J.S. Ramon, 23, Piqua, was sentenced to five year community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He also was ordered to successfully complete the Star House program and obtain drug and alcohol counseling.

He was arrested July 30 with cocaine.