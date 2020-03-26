Autopsy confirms natural causes in jail death

Staff report

TROY — Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn confirmed on Wednesday, that the death of Crystal Hutton, 37, of Piqua, in the Miami County Jail, was due to natural causes and is not COVID-19 related.

Ginn said a preliminary autopsy confirms the natural causes and that a final autopsy report will not be avialable for approximately eight weeks.

Hutton was found unresponsive in her single cell on Monday night. Corrections staff and paramedics administered help to Hutton, but she later passed away after being transported to Kettering’s Troy Hospital.