Shelby County’s 1st COVID-19 case

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department (SSCHD) is reporting the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Shelby County. SSCHD will not be releasing any demographic information relating to any cases to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness.

SSCHD is working with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to conduct contact tracing to determine if any of the patient’s close contacts are sick. Those contacts who are sick will be isolated at home and remain in touch with their doctor. All people in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 will stay home for 14 days. For those contacts who are not sick, guidance is being provided to monitor themselves for sickness and what to do if they should get sick. If you have not been in contact with the individual and are not called by health department staff, your risk is low.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-copy.jpg