Community Calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Editor’s Note: All events that we have receive cancellations on have been removed from the calendar. For more information and to make sure the events continue, please reach out to the individual organization to make sure they are being held.

Today

• PANCAKES: The Covington Noon Optimist and Covington Kiwanis clubs will offer their annual Covington Community Pancake Day from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria. Tickets are available at the door, and are $7 each for adults. Children under 10 eat for $4. A ticket is good for your fill of pancakes, coffee, and one serving of sausage, applesauce, juice, or milk.

• SPRING SLING: The Milton-Union Education Foundation will hold its second annual Spring Sling all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at the school’s cafeteria. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The fundraiser features Chris Cakes and his famous “fling pancakes,” as well as activities for children including several bounce houses and the high school show choir will perform at 11 a.m. Contact the board office for tickets or more information.

• FUN CLAY SHOOT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a fun clay shoot. Entry fee is $15. Sign up at 10:30 a.m., shoot begins at 11 a.m. Bring your own shotgun, ammo and eye/ear protection. Shooters under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.

• YOUNG BIRDERS’ CLUB: Join Brukner Nature Center staff from 10 a.m. to noon for this month’s Young Birder’s Club. As winter begins to fade into spring many of the birds have begun their push north towards their breeding grounds. Ohio is perfectly placed as many of these birds’ flight routes cross right over our state. Join participants for Young Birders Club over the next couple months when they search popular resting spots nearby to first find the larger waterfowl, then later the songbirds. Contact Brian for more detailed information on when and where at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com. Geared for students in grades 6-12 with an interest in birding, membership in the YBC is $10 per year.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m., as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and applesauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• HAM BAKE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer potato, ham and cheese bake at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• CANCELED: The concert by the University of Dayton Chorale, hosted by The Troy Mayors’ Concert, has been canceled.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 and will include eggs cooked your way, french toast, pancakes, waffles, home fries, biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon, sausage, fruit, and cinnamon rolls. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoon just walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• RETIREMENT: A retirement party for Bradford Fire and Rescue Captain Jim Siders will be from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Bradford Fire and Rescue Station. Siders will be retiring after 39 years of service to the community.

• SCOUTING FOR FOOD: Scouts in the city of Piqua will be helping to stock area food pantries as part of the national Boy Scouts of America “Scouting for Food” drive on Saturday. Scouts will be distributing dark blue door hangers throughout the city asking for non-perishable food donations to help needy families in Piqua. The following Saturday, March 21, they will come around beginning at 9 a.m. to pick up food donation. Residents are asked to attach the blue door hanger to their own bags or boxes and place them outside in a place visible from the road. This new door hanger policy is an attempt to reduce waste and encourage recycling. For more information, contact Al Fledderman at (937) 773-5330.

Monday

• MAH JONG: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Bridge and Mah Jong at 1 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce and Texas toast will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapped accessible.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 4:15 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Monroe Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Township Building.

• The Tipp City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Government Center.

• The Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in council chambers.

• The Staunton Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Staunton Township building.

• Covington Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

• Covington Board of Public Affairs will meet at 4 p.m. in the Water Department office located at 123 W. Wright St., Covington.

• The Miami County Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy. (Feb. meetings are on 2nd Monday.)

• Housing Opportunities For People, Inc. (HOP) will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. at 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; Young at Art at 1 p.m. and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

• BOARD MEETING: – The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustee’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a carry-in.

• BP CHECKS: Free blood pressure checks will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Monday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CRAFTS: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer craft group at 9 a.m.; Mahjong at 1 p.m.; and Pinochle at 12:30 p.m.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-0325 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. This is open to anyone who interested in knitting or learning how to knit or any other craft they wish to work on, or just come and join the conversation. Leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Guests welcome. Call Richard Metzger at (937) 572-736 for more information.

• SUPPORT GROUP: A Grief Support Group, to share any form of grief, will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Valley Church, Piqua. For more information, email bonniejeandickey35@gmail.com.

Civic agendas

• Pleasant Hill Township Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the township building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Wednesday

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing and strength class at 10 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: An open business meeting will be the focus of the Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce board room, 326 N. Main St. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• MEATLOAF: Stop into the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for a hot meatloaf sandwich with chips and a pickle. Serving begins at 4 p.m. for just $4.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. The blood drive includes platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day week. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• SLOPPY JOE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer sloppy joe at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• COMMITTEE MEETING: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center to plan for Newton’s 139th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 9. The committee would like to have some new members, especially from the class of 1970. The classes to be honored include 1945, 1960, 1970, 1980 1995, and 2020. If you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon and blood pressure checks.

• MEETING: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The featured speaker for the evening is Mark Davis, who will speak on the subject of the construction of the Taylorsville Dam. Davis is currently a part-time general manager of Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call (937) 339-5900 or email The Troy Historical Society at tths@frontier.com.

• PULLED PORK: Smoked pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $5, and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• NATURE CONNECTION: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connect program “Signs of Spring” from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is an extraordinary adventure through the trails of Lost Creek Reserve for students ages 10-15. Meet in the overflow parking lot. Class fee $3 per child for Miami County residents and $6 for out of County residents. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone is welcome. You may call and leave a message at 773-1241 for more details and your call will be returned.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• MEAL SITE: The Troy Senior Citizens Center is a congregate meal site through Senior Resources, for those 60 and older, at 11:30 a.m. at the center. Reservations need to be received by Tuesday before 11 a.m. at 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

Civic agendas

• The Elizabeth Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. in the township building, 5710 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

• The Covington Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the Covington Middle School.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• ACTIVITIES: The Troy Senior Citizens Center will offer line dance at 10:30 a.m.; Bid Euchre at 1 p.m.; billiards at 4:30 p.m.; and Bridge at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 335-2810.

• CARD PLAYING: Euchre, Hand & Foot, Pegs and Jokers, and other games, will be offered at 1 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. For more information, call 335-2810.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• CARRY-IN: A monthly carry-in will be offered the third Thursday at noon at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. Bring your table service and a side dish or a dessert that would serve at least 10. people. For more information, call 335-2810.

• NA/AA: NA/AA will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Missionary Church, 320 Park Ave., Piqua. Snacks provided. For more information, call Montinas Peterson at (937) 778-0158.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri City Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m.; a craft at 9:30 .a.m.; and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Lunch & Learn program.

• FROG WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its frog walk program from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185 in Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of frogs and toads. Discover their wide variety of sounds at this night walk through the wetlands. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Meet at the lower parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LOVE BIRDS: The Miami County Park District will hold the a “Love Birds” as part of their Date Night Series from 7:45-9:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Bring your love bird to the prairie as we observe he dives, turns and spirals of the extravagant mating display of the male woodcocks trying to get a date for the evening. Afterwards warm up around a fire toasting marshmallows and sipping gourmet hot chocolate. No childcare provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

• CABBAGE AND NOODLES: Cabbage and noodles will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings include applesauce, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and test your knowledge of trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

March 21

• JAZZ: Jazz in March with Robin Eubanks and the Keigo Hirakawa Trio will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Grammy-winning trombonist Robin Eubanks is a premier jazz trombonist of our generation. He will perform with the Keigo Hirakawa Trio in the Hayner Ballroom for the annual Jazz in March series. Hirakawa will act as interviewer for 30 minutes before the concert. Free.

• WATERFOWL WORKSHOP: The Miami County Park District will hold a Waterfowl ID Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Geese, swans, ducks and loons, how do you tell them apart? Join Tom Hissong for a PowerPoint on these beautiful birds followed by a trip to local ponds in the afternoon. Dress in layers to be warm, bring binoculars and a spotting scope if you have one. Please bring a sack lunch. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish dinner and trivia beginning at 6 p.m.

• PANCAKES: An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausage and fried much will be offered from 7 a.m. to noon at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available.

• CRAFT SHOW: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover, will host a spring craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be multiple vendors with handcrafted items. Admission is free.

• CHICKEN NOODLES: The Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., is having their annual homemade chicken and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinner will also feature rolls and desserts. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. Proceeds support the costs of youth activities. For more information, call (937) 473-3443.

March 22

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

March 23

• BRIDGE: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Bridge and Hand & Foot at 1 p.m.

• CONEY DOGS: Coney dogs and potato chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $4 and begin at 6 p.m.

March 24

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; have a Lunch and Learn on “Identity Theft,” by the Ohio Attorney General’s office at 11:30 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center. Blood pressure screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

March 25

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing and strength class at 10 a.m. and will be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Bill Albers with the WACO Museum, will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting, which will be held at noon at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commercw board room, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: The Troy Fish & Game will offer cook’s surprise at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall, 108 S. Main St. The blood drive includes automated platelet and plasma donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LOOSE MEAT: Come to the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 to enjoy a loose meat sandwich served with chips and a pickle. The cost is $4 and will be available at 4 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will host a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

March 26

• LUNCHEON: The Tipp City Seniors have a board meeting at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon and cake.

• TAX-AIDE: Tax-Aide will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Appointment required by calling (937) 698-5515. Must bring all 2019 tax information.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Preregistration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MILESTONE: To celebrate the 100th year of women’s right to vote, the Tippecanoe Historical Society is presenting a program at 7 p.m. at the Tipp Senior Citizens Center at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Darlene Gage is a living history performer and will portray Frances Dana Barker Gage, a reformer, lecturer, author, and a pioneer in working for Woman’ Rights. In later years she added to her accomplishments the fight for Woman’s Suffrage. She was friends with both Susan B. Antony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton who were key in the success of both Woman’s Rights and women having the right to vote. The program is free. History teachers are invited to encourage their students about this informational and entertaining event. For more information, call Nancy at (937) 570-7263.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Try you skills and play Euchre at 7 p.m. The cost is $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive from 1:30-7:30 p.m. at 8 W. Main St. The blood drive will include automated platelet, plasma, and double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

March 27

• COMMUNITY CONCERT: A Community Concert with Jerry and Vaughn Live will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. These fellows write their own tunes about life, love, and laughter. They will perform will folk songs, old and new. Free.

• BILLIARDS: The Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 10 a.m. and be a meal site at 11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, Piqua, will hold a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors (55 and over); $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs available for $8. The school is handicapped accessible. Registration is required for the program. Call (937 ) 773-6753 to pre-register.

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

• BINGO: Bingo begins at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, followed by a Taste of Elegance program at 1 p.m. Birthdays will be celebrated.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program from 8-10 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy a meatloaf dinner including veggies, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

March 28

• TRIVIA: A baseball trivia contest will be offered from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Louis Room at the Piqua Public Library. Join staff for a fun trivia contest with refreshments and prizes.

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s 25th annual Routes for Roots workshop will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins are $30. Speaker and class information is available on the registration form, located at the Piqua Library Local History, or downloadable from the Facebook page or website, mchgs.org. For questions, contact Wendy Watson at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle3@gmail.com.

• SWISS STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer Swiss steak at 6 p.m. Hunter education will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the back room.

• MUSIC BINGO: Music bingo starts at 7 p.m., but come early and order from the menu at reasonable prices. The kitchen opens at 6:30 p.m, stay and enjoy the company and the music at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

March 29

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a full breakfast, cooked-to-order from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 10 and under.

March 30

• MAH JONG: The Tipp City Seniors will be a meal site at 11 a.m. and offer Mah Jong at 1 p.m.

• FOOD TASTING: An International Food Tasting Festival will take place from 3-5 p.m. in Hoffman United Methodist Church’s activity center, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. There will be eight countries represented: Germany, Honduras, New Zealand, Mexico, Scotland, VietNam, Portugal and the Philippines. This event is open to the public and is free of charge. Come taste all the native foods and see the decorations. For more information, call Katie at (937) 698-3519.

• BURGERS: Burgers and fries will be available at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. $5 for both.

March 31

• CHAMBER CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Kun Dong and Benita Tse-Leung will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The duo returns to the Hayner for an encore performance. Free.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors will have crafts at 9 a.m.; hoop fitness at 11 a.m.; and Young at Art at 1 p.m.

• LUNCH TRIP: Seniors from the Miami County YMCA Senior Center will take a lunch trip to the Golden Corral.

