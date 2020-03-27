Miami County hits 32 COVID-19 cases

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Sunday News

MIAMI COUNTY — COVID-19 cases in Miami County now total 32 cases, including four confirmed deaths.

On Friday, Miami County Public Health confirmed the two deaths from Koester Pavilion that previously had pending tests were indeed COVID -19 related. This brings the total confirmed deaths, due to COVID-19, to four in the county. Three were residents of Koester Pavilion, and one was from SpringMeade Health Center.

The Ohio Department of Health, as of Friday afternoon, is now reporting 32 positive cases in Miami County, including the Piqua case established on Thursday.

“In the coming days and weeks, Miami County will continue to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases associated with community spread,” according to a press release from Miami County Public Health.

“This is expected and serves as a reminder that everyone in the community should be following the ‘Stay at Home’ order,” Miami County Public Health officials said. “By staying at home and practicing social distancing, that will slow the spread of the virus and will help flatten the curve for Ohio.”

According to Premier Health officials, Upper Valley Medical Center, as of Friday, has 16 COVID-19 positive patients ranging in age from their 40s through 80s. Officials said their conditions include nine in stable condition, two in serious condition and five people in critical condition. No UVMC employees are hospitalized with COVID-19 at this time, Premier Health officials said.

Officials also said there have been COVID-19 patients who have been released from UVMC, although no more information was provided.

Premier Health Officials said they currently have enough space in the Respiratory Surge Unit that has been created within the hospital to care of their current coronavirus positive patients.

Staff members continue to wear personal protective equipment, or PPE, in accordance with public health guidelines, Premier Health officials said.

“We continue to ask our employees to take the necessary precautions as they care for residents and patients. We continue to work closely with local and state health officials, in addition to following CDC guidelines. Our clinical and support teams are well-prepared to treat patients with COVID-19 while ensuring the safety of our patients and staff,” Premier Health officials said.

Premier Health officials said they have the PPEs they need as of now, however they are considering the future.

“There is ongoing conversation about potential future demand and whether there will be enough such equipment during later stages of the pandemic. Our focus has been ensuring that we do not overuse PPE outside of recommended situations to ensure we can maintain an adequate supply if and when a higher number of cases challenges our health care system,” Premier Health officials said. “Many people are working proactively to address that long-term need, including ways to extend the life of our PPE equipment.”

In Ohio as of Friday, there are 1,137 positive cases and there have been 19 deaths, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said. Statewide, ages of those afflicted are from under age 1 to 96 years of age, Acton said. The median age of positive cases is 52 years old. Healthcare worker make up 16 percent, or 186 cases, of the total number of cases, according to Acton

Acton said there are 276 people hospitalized, with 107 of those currently in ICU.

In total, 20,149 tests have been administered across the state, Acton said.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, call your health care provider first. If your symptoms are mild, stay at home and treat yourself. If symptoms become severe seek medical attention, MCPH said.

