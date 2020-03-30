CareFlight responds to US 36 crash

Firefighters and medics from Bradford, along with CareFlight nurses, prepare to load a patient for transport at the scene of a single vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36 near Bradford on Monday afternoon. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the driver lost control of her westbound vehicle around 4 p.m., went off the road and struck a utility pole. The lone occupant was flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known. Her name has not been released.

