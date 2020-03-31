Pizza party offered to community

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

TROY — A community member is looking to boost the spirits of others — one slice at a time.

On Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, St. Patrick Soup Kitchen, 25 N. Mulberry St., Troy, is offering a parking lot pizza party. Each person who drives, bikes or walks through the drive through line will receive a free pizza, according to St. Patrick Soup Kitchen Director Dick Steineman.

Steineman said the donor, who wants to remain anonymous, plans to purchase up to 400 pizzas from local pizza establishments to be shared with community members.

“It’s a wonderful gift from a community member,” Steineman said.

He said the donor wants to help bring a little hope and happiness to the community for an evening.

“We just want to give some good news. Music will be playing. Just help people feel a little better about what’s going on in the nation right now,” Steineman said.

Steineman asks that people pull around the building into the back parking lot to get in line for the give-away.

He said they have begun to see more people, those they haven’t seen before, come to the soup kitchen for meals. He said with restaurants and bars coming up on two weeks of being closed, he already sees people reaching out for help.

Steineman said businesses also are stepping up to help him feed those in need. On Tuesday night, for example, the Scott Family McDonalds is providing hamburgers for the evening meal at the soup kitchen.

“We’re all just trying to get along and help others in an uncertain world,” Steineman said.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/03/Pizza.pdf