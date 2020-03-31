United Way sets up COVID-19 Relief Fund

MIAMI COUNTY — Thanks to a gift from Meijer, the United Way of Miami County, Ohio (UWMCO) has established the UWMCO Coronavirus Relief Fund. This fund will be used to support nonprofit agencies that are helping with COVID-19 relief efforts in Miami County.

Cancelled conferences, entertainment, and sporting events, in addition to plummeting sales at local businesses, are disproportionately impacting hourly workers in the service sector and the “gig” economy, according to said United Way of Miami County CEO Sean Ford. Coupled with school closures that require extra child care expenses or lost time on the job, many working families are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table, Ford said in a news release.

“It will take all of us in the nonprofit, for-profit and philanthropic community to unite with purpose, conviction and incredible compassion. The needs of the community can change daily with this crisis and we need to be prepared to respond,” Ford said.

Donate to the UWMCO COVID-19 fund by going to https://unitedwaymco.org/donate/.