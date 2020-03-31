Area briefs

Funds to address local needs

PIQUA — Due to the current events happening in our county, the Miami County Foundation has reevaluated its spring grant cycle to address the current need for humanitarian relief. The Miami County Foundation will support Miami County nonprofits in their efforts to provide additional enhanced services to counter the effects the coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on Miami County. Thus the “normal” spring grant cycle will not occur this year.

The funds previously budgeted for the spring grant cycle will now be used to support the Miami County Foundation’s Emergency COVID-19 Grant Program. The Miami County Foundation will immediately begin providing emergency COVID-19 funding (applications reviewed in the order they are received) to organizations supplying food, shelter, and other humanitarian needs. If your organization is providing these types of additional enhanced services to counter the effects of COVID-19 for the residents of Miami County and in need of emergency grant funds, visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org for an application.

Completed applications may be emailed to karen@miamicountyfoundation.org or mailed to P.O. Box 1526, Piqua, OH 45356.

City defers loan payments

TROY — As part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Troy’s City Council has approved a three-month deferral of loan payments for businesses who have received loans through the city’s Community Development Block Grant and Small Business Development Fund.

There are currently 29 loans being paid back to the city of Troy through these programs. The resolution passed by council reads that “Troy City Council desires to lessen the burden on these local businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and required closings and restrictions.”

Interest on these loans will not accrue for this three-month period until Aug. 1, 2020. For more information, contact the Development Department at (937) 339-9601.

Carry-out meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion 586 will be offering carryout meals. Call ahead at (937) 667-1995.

On Wednesday, April 1 meatloaf sandwiches served with chips and a pickle will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. for $4. Thursday, April 2 will offer items off the menu such as tenderloins, burgers, onion rings, and french fries. Pick up will be from 5-7 p.m. Pick up orders at 377 N. Third St, Tipp City.

On Sunday, April 5 will offer breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy and pancakes for $5. Free delivery is available for breakfast in the Tipp City area. Breakfast orders can start being placed at 8:45 a.m. by calling (937) 667-1995.