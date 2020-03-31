Tri-Star winners named

Provided photo

The Piqua Optimists Club hosted its annual Tri-Star Basketball event on March 7 at Piqua Central Intermediate School. Congratulations to all the students who came out to compete, and the winners who placed: Girls Ages 8-9: First, Eva Willis, Second, Kaylianna Rudy, Third, Karsen Lyman; Boys Ages 8-9: First, Luke Selhorst, Second, Drake Thornhill, Third, Kaedrick Hester; Girls Ages 10-11: First, Anna Ray Scherer, Second, Haylie Schultz, Third, Madison Rank; Boys Ages 10-11: First, Dane Funderberg, Second, Sawyer Barga, Third, Meyier Pickrel; Girls Ages 12-13: First, Kailee Rank, Second, Chloe Roberson; Boys Ages 12-13: First, Brendon Cox, Second, Jayce Johnson, Third, Evan Hewitt. The Piqua Optimist Club is a member of Optimist International, an association of more than 2,600 clubs around the world dedicated to “Bringing Out the Best in Kids.” The club meets the first Saturday each month at 8 a.m. For more information about the Piqua Optimists, visitwww.piquaoptimistclub.org.