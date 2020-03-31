Stepping up to fulfill needs

Melissa Duer, co-owner with her husband, Joe, of Indian Creek Distillery on Staley Road displays bottles of hand sanitizer being produced at the facility. Since 2012, Indian Creek has been producing both bourbon and rye whiskies but with the recent COVID-19 situation and shortage of many essential items, the Duers have stepped up to fulfill a need for the sought-after product. Supplies are currently limited as Duer said the current wait is for bottles and labels but employees are working to fulfill orders. An online retail order site is currently under construction.

