Council approves to defer loans

TROY — In a special meeting, Troy City Council approved to defer 29 small business loans for three months on Monday.

Council met in for a special meeting session as a whole to cancel its regular meeting on April 6. Council also approved pending legislation, which was scheduled for the April 6 meeting.

The next scheduled meeting will be April 20 and is expected to be conducted by video conference. City officials said they are working on how to make the meeting accessible for public input.

Due to the state mandated closure of non-essential businesses last week and the March 15 closure of bars and dine-in restaurants, the city recommended to defer its small business development and CDBG payments through July 31.

The deferral would apply for the city’s 29 Small Business Development and Community Development Block Grant loan holders. The loans would have a three-month extension to the life of the loan with no penalty. The deferment of payments will be at the borrower’s request.

The following companies currently hold loans through the city of Troy: 1-Earth Graphics, ADM Real Estate Holdings, Adventures on the Great Miami, Mojos Bar and Grille, Haren’s Market, SmithFly, ReU Juicery, David C. Murray and Company, The Fit gym, P & C Ventures LLC, Integral Manufacturing, SK Mold and Tool, Canyon Run Engineering Technologies, Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, Moeller Brew Barn, Troy Community Works, Four Sons Development, Keystone Real Estate Group and The Caroline.

The total amount of the three-month deferment if all businesses participate is $67,395.65 per month or $193,277.25 for all three months of deferment.

Council also approved to create an employee creation incentive program as part of a local economic opportunity package to prospective or current businesses. The program would “kickback” a percentage of payroll tax which the city collects back to the employer. The program’s scope includes a minimum payroll projection of $10 million or more; an employee average pay rate of 175 percent or more above Ohio’s minimum wage; a commitment of operations for 10 years or more; allow the city to review payroll withholding figures; a reimbursement of the payroll incentive if the agreement is broken; suspending payment if the company’s payroll drops below $5 million; and an agreement to ramp up to full staffing within four years of operation.The program is part of an economic development package to present to a potential occupant of the former United Retail distribution center.

Council also met in an executive session to review legal counsel regarding pending litigation, as well as conducting or negotiating bargaining sessions with public employees and compensation and terms of employment.

Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the International Association of Fire Fighters’ union and approved an ordinance to amend its salary ordinance. The MOU addresses the Troy Fire Department’s staff shortage. Two former employees left the department for another municipality and the was one retirement. The city and the IAFF Local 1638 agreed to create a “basic firefighter” position and salary schedule. The salary would be 90 percent of a third-class firefighter at step 1. This position retains all rights as they relate to current employees.

The resolution regarding the sale of excess property at Archer Park was moved to a fourth reading to allow the park board to review questions submitted by the recreation and parks committee. The park board cancelled its April meeting and will likely not meet until May.

Following the executive session, council passed several legislative items including:

• Entering into a contract for the rebuilding of parkson screen at the Wastewater Treatment plant. The lowest bid of two that were submitted was $109,700, which was over the estimate of $100,000.

• Participating in the bid of Ohio Department of Transportation cooperative purchasing program for road salt. Troy’s request for salt is 600 tons. The city has 1,150 tons to date.

•Amending the ordinance regarding downtown area sidewalks to shorten business requests process without changing the ordinance’s criteria. Language included displays of merchandise displayed on the city sidewalks and certain conditions including tables, easel signs and other displays.

• Establishing the deadline to file and pay city of Troy tax obligations has been extended to July 15, 2020 to comply with the State of Ohio and Internal Revenue Service. This includes 2019 final tax liability and 2020 first quarter estimated tax.No penalty, late filing fee or interest will be charged on 2019 tax due or 2020 first quarter estimated tax until after the extended due date of July 15, 2020.Tax forms are available online at www.troyohio.gov. Taxes may be filed online or by mail. For questions about filing your taxes, the Income Tax Department is available at 937-339-3861.

April 6 meeting canceled

