Wayne St. home burns in Piqua

PIQUA — For the second time in less than a week, firefighters from Piqua, Fletcher, and Covington teamed up to battle a structure fire in Piqua.

Firefighters were dispatched to a reported fully-involved house fire in the 600 block of South Wayne Street shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Paul Brown of the Piqua Fire Department said that arriving crews found “a heavy amount of fire on the first floor.”

Brown said that crews were able to make entry and get the fire knocked down fairly quickly. A primary search verified that no one was inside the structure, which is reported to be a vacant home.

“Additionally, we called Covington Fire Department and Fletcher Fire Department, and we did an all-call for Piqua Fire Department,” said Brown, “Due to all of those resources coming in, which is an awesome feeling, we were able to do a quick knock-down.”

Piqua fire investigators remained on the scene to work to determine a cause of the fire.

No damage estimate is yet available. There were no reported injuries.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 7:45 p.m.

On Saturday, firefighters from the three departments responded to a large garage fire on Nicklin Avenue.

Brown said that with a pair of major fires and the COVID-19 situation, the department has been pretty busy.

