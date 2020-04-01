Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

March 24

• Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Family Dollar, 930 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 25

• Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 26

• Needler’s Fresh Market, 982 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

March 30

• Kroger, 731 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.