Powell appointed to advisory board

COLUMBUS – Speaker Larry Householder recently appointed State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) to the Governor’s Advisory Board of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives. Powell was very pleased with the appointment.

“Faith and community are an important part of my life, and I am thrilled to serve on the Governor’s Advisory Board of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives on behalf of my community and our state,” said Powell. “At the heart of every state is strong faith and thriving communities, and I thank Speaker Larry Householder and Governor Mike DeWine for this appointment.”

The mission of the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is to promote solutions, including those from faith-based partners, to community needs and support the development of collaborative efforts to improve the well-being of all Ohioans.