Rain clouds linger over downtown Troy on Wednesday as workers in forklifts, scissor lifts, and bucket trucks continue to repair damage done by the January tornadoes that his Troy.

Rain clouds linger over downtown Troy on Wednesday as workers in forklifts, scissor lifts, and bucket trucks continue to repair damage done by the January tornadoes that his Troy. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/04/web1_040120mju_troy_tornadorepair.jpg Rain clouds linger over downtown Troy on Wednesday as workers in forklifts, scissor lifts, and bucket trucks continue to repair damage done by the January tornadoes that his Troy.